13 Comfortable Party Heels That Won't Kill Your Feet

Actually comfortable heels that you can party in? An oxymoron. A rarity. A glimmering unicorn in this overpopulated land of cute but painful and blister-inducing heels. Perhaps one in every 100 pair of heels is comfy enough to carry you through a full night of dancing—and that’s just not very acceptable, is it?

It’s time to rethink the party shoe and go for something that's both chic and comfortable. We’re talking about the shoes that feel like butter when you slide them on, the ones that cushion you with every step, the heels you can dance in all night and forget that you’re even wearing any shoes at all. Because at the end of a fun evening, the last thing you want to think about is how raw and cramped your feet feel. Sorry to say, no matter how cute the shoe, sore spots just aren’t worth it. From metallic gold slide-ons to velvet slingbacks, scroll through for 13 chic party heels that won’t absolutely wreck your feet.

1 of 14 Courtesy

TIBI

Take it back to the '90s with this pair that's sure to take any outfit to the next level.

$425 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

MIU MIU

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and go for a pair of decorative slides that could boost any outfit.

$790 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

tory burch

A charming pair that could take you from desk to dinner to dancing.

$428 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

LOEFFLER RANDALL

Chic shoes that could double as a talking point? Yes, please.

$450 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Your classic black flat—just remixed with metal studs.

$60 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

PRADA

Let silver be the new neutral by styling this pair with, well, everything.

$655 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

ALEXACHUNG

Vintage-inspired heels rendered in super-chic satin.

$390 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

A polished and classic silhouette—just coated in some high-shine glitter.

$238 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

THE ROW

Ultra-chic heels you can't help but to always reach for—party or no party.

$795 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

KENNETH COLE NEW YORK

Thanks to the block heel and ankle strap combo, here's the shoe you can dance all night in.

$170 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

JIMMY CHOO

No-fuss flats that are sure to complete any outfit.

$595 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

SHELLYS LONDON

Party shoes that won't wreck your feet? Obviously that means a pair of show-stealing flats.

$100 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

GANNI

Kitten heels that would pair well with off-duty denim or a chic minidress, depending on your mood.

$235 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

The Fix

And dance the night away in these glittering flats.

$79 SHOP NOW

