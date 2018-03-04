Proof Comfortable Shoes Can Be Super Chic

Elana Zajdman and Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 04, 2018 @ 11:00 am

You have a big meeting and you want to put your best foot forward. Literally. But the idea of putting on heels makes your stomach turn. You just. need. a. comfortable. shoe. And that's okay. There are plenty of flat, comfortable shoes that are just as stylish as that go-to pump that you're always pairing with your skirt suit.

There's no need for blisters, annoying straps, or awkward arches. Shop our favorite cozy shoes. You'll love the way they look and your feet will thank you.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Satin Slide

Mango $79 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

White Ankle Boot

Opening Ceremony $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Satin Espadrille

Castañer x Manolo Blahnik $390 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Classic Slingback

Steve Madden $79 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Nude Loafer

Mansur Gavriel $425 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Pastel Mary-Jane

Tory Burch $248 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Black Ankle Boot

ATP Atelier $386 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Classic Red Pointed Toe Pump

Zara $49 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Brogues

Gucci $470 SHOP NOW

