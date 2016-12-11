Every Cold-Weather Boot We Want from Bloomingdale's

Courtesy (6)
Anna Hecht and Hanna Lustig
Dec 11, 2016 @ 9:00 am

When winter hits, we're normally torn between functional and fashionable. This year, however, Bloomingdale's brought its A-game in the boots department and we're especially obsessed with the retailer's extensive selection of weather-proof boots. This year, there are several pairs on our wishlist and we rounded them up below so that you can shop them, too. From Ugg booties to furry lace-up Sorels, these are the very best boots for braving the elements in style.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Sorel Joan of Arctic Boots in Quarry 

Made by one of the most trusted winter-wear brands in the business, these fully waterproof, felt lined boots are durability at its chicest. 

available at bloomingdales.com $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Frye Tamara Shearling Over The Knee Boots 

With an over-the-knee silhouette and shearling-traced seams, these bold but practical low-heeled boots are a perfect combination of style and function. 

available at bloomingdales.com $528 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Burberry Windmere Duck Booties 

Duck boots are a winter classic, but sheepskin paneling and gold hardware take this pair to the next level. 

available at bloomingdales.com $528 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch Alana Quilted Boots 

Dash stylishly through the snow in these simple, shearling lined boots with thick rubber soles. 

available at bloomingdales.com $227.50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Khombu Ally Waterproof Cold Weather Boots 

We love how these insulated black boots translate the puffer jacket trend to footwear. 

available at bloomingdales.com $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

TOMS Nepal Faux Fur Boots 

More is more when it comes to faux fur, and this whipstitched booties feature the fuzz inside and out. 

available at bloomingdales.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Forest Lace Up Booties 

Fur trim, leather, and velour team up to create these edgy, utilitarian lace-ups. 

available at bloomingdales.com $525 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

INUIKKII Classic Low Rabbit Fur Booties in Sandshell Ivory 

Decked in rabbit fur and lined with lambskin, INUIKII’s chunky signature boots keep your toes toasty even when the weather outside is frightful. 

available at bloomingdales.com $598 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Salvatore Ferragamo Furio Leather and Shearling Booties 

Brave the most blustering winds with a boot wrapped in luxurious Italian leather and dyed shearling. 

available at bloomingdales.com $1,390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

 Aquatalia Cecilia Weatherproof Fur Trim Wedge Booties  

Go wild in these weatherproof wedges festooned with raccoon fur. 

available at bloomingdales.com $950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Madge Faux Fur Lace Up High Heel Booties 

Slick streets and high heels typically don't mix, but the durable lug sole on this suede pair provides amazing traction. 

available at bloomingdales.com $120 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!