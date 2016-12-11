Every Cold-Weather Boot We Want from Bloomingdale's

When winter hits, we're normally torn between functional and fashionable. This year, however, Bloomingdale's brought its A-game in the boots department and we're especially obsessed with the retailer's extensive selection of weather-proof boots. This year, there are several pairs on our wishlist and we rounded them up below so that you can shop them, too. From Ugg booties to furry lace-up Sorels, these are the very best boots for braving the elements in style.