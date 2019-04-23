These Award-Winning Flats Have a Nearly Perfect Customer Rating on Zappos

Image zoom Courtesy

Sometimes flats can leave feet hurting just as much as high heels, especially if you have flat arches like me. That's why I typically look for shoes with a little extra support, like the Pure Blush Flat by Clarks. It turns out that these comfy mules have a pretty sizable fanbase, and plenty of five star reviews on both Zappos and Nordstrom's website. I had to try them out for myself to see if they lived up to all the hype.

When I first put them on, I noticed that they had a thick, puffy sole — kind of like a mattress for your feet. My arches could feel the bouncy difference with every step.

The cute design is what really made them a winner for me. The mules are perfectly rounded and not too pointy, so my toes didn't end up feeling squished.

Image zoom Courtesy

Clarks Pure Blush Mules, $99; zappos.com.

According to the brand, the Clarks mules are so comfy because they were engineered using its "Cushion Plus" technology. These sorts of advancements in comfort have helped Clarks win several awards, from Britain's Great Exhibition to Drapers Footwear Awards. I'm giving this pair my favorite, wear-everyday trophy.