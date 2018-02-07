12 Best Winter Snow Boots for Sub-Zero Days

Jenna Pizzuta (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Feb 07, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

A few scenarios we, here on the East Coast, have recently found ourselves in:

It's freezing cold and you have to walk to the subway and go straight to a big meeting. Your beloved classic Ugg boots not permitted.

It's freezing cold out and you have a date, but don't want to ruin those suede pumps you invested in a few months ago.

You simply HATE clunky (but oh so warm) snow boots.

Have no fear. The Instyle Fashion Team is here! And guess what? Yes, there are super warm snow boots that won't leave you looking like whatever it is your dad looks like when he walks the family dog during a snowstorm.

LACE-UP FUR TRIM BOOTS

These limited edition boots celebrate the 110th anniversary of the brand and are the chicest cherrywood color we've ever seen on a show.
SHEARLING-TRIMMED SUEDE AND RUBBER BOOTS

These shearling trimmed boots have a protective rubber covering. Salt stains be gone!

FELT LACE-UP MOON BOOTS

Moonwalking has never been so fashionable.

SUEDE AND SHEARLING LACE-UP ANKLE BOOTS

Ok so they're not waterproof, but the silver stud detailing makes them worth the buy.

INSULATED COMMANDO BOOTS

For the minimalist dresser who has one color in his or her entire wardrobe: black.

SHEARLING COMBAT BOOTIES

Consider this your "work appropriate" UGG boot. You're welcome.

QUILTED PUFFER BOOTS

Leave it to Tory Burch to make the most fashion-forward athletic looking boot ever.

WATERPROOF INSULATED WINTER BOOTS

These waterproof boots come with a lifetime guarantee. How do we get that with all our purchases?

POWDER ICECAP WITH THINSULATE BOOTS

Inspired by the Moonboot, the Powder Ice Cap promises to protect you throughout the toughest winter thanks to its seam-sealed waterproof suede uppers, warm Thinsulate™ and faux fur linings.

WATERPROOF QUILTED SNOW BOOTS 

Bungee cord lacing! So adventurous!

OUTDOOR TERREX LACE-UP BOOTS

Snow boots so well tracked you can RUN in them!

FOLDER-OVER WATERPROOF BOOTS

We love the tri-color way on these boots. Brown, navy, and black: the best of all worlds.

