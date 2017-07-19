Channel Karlie Kloss With This Super Affordable Pump 

Francois G. Durand/Getty
InStyle Accessories Team
Jul 19, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Marc Fisher's "Tammy" pump was introduced in 2015, as part of the American brand's very first collection. The d'orsay-style shoe quickly became a staple for the brand, drawing acclaim for its crisp, classic design. 

And though the style has superstar fans like Karlie Kloss, its price makes it accessible even to people who don't have a bodyguard. 

The ladylike shoe has a pointed toe and a low, slender heel. And, it's available in colors that range from lipstick red to tropical-vacation-ready orange. Take a peek at some of our favorite renditions of the Tammy, below.

VIDEO: Here's How Much You're Spending on Shoes

Did we mention these are all on sale? 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Orange Suede

Marc Fisher LTD $112 (originally $160) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Dark Blue Suede

Marc Fisher LTD $112 (originally $160) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Black Suede

Marc Fisher LTD $112 (originally $160) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Red Suede

Marc Fisher LTD $112 (originally $160) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Gold Metallic Leather

Marc Fisher LTD $112 (originally $160) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!