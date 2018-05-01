Can You Tell the Difference Between $800 Chanel and $90 Ivanka Trump Heels?

Gabrielle Chanel debuted Chanel's two-tone slingbacks in 1957. The beige-and-black shoe was an instant classic, one that's been worn by everyone from Bridgette Bardot to Alexa Chung. More than 60 years later, the silhouette still feels fresh, and Chanel now offers it in a variety of materials, from lace to tweed to leather. The popular style is also available as a flat, which we've spotted Melania Trump wearing.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we're not so sure that Chanel's been flattered by the spate of lookalike Chanel heels that have recently emerged. Several brands have copied the iconic look, including Melania's step-daughter Ivanka Trump. From the low-block heel to the d'Orsay silhouette, Ivanka's design ($90; macys.com) is undeniably similar to Karl Lagerfeld's re-imagined pump. Ivanka is calling this shoe the "Liah," and it's available in three colorways, including the classic Chanel beige with a black toe cap.

Sam Edelman and Vaneli have also come out with their own versions of the shoe; we could go on all day naming other copies.

Which all leads me back to my initial question: Can you tell the difference? Your feet probably can.