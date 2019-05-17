Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski Already Have Summer’s Most Popular Wedges

Image zoom Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

There are plenty wedges out there, but there's one specific style that celebrities have worn for years: the Castañer Carina wedge.

Castañer has been around since 1927, and the brand has been a go-to for the stars for decades. Grace Kelly wore a pair of the flat espadrilles back in the '50s. Meghan Markle visited Bondi beach in Australia in the black and tan version. Pippa Middleton has made the Castañer Carina wedges a go-to with her summer outfits for years. The list of celebrity fans goes on and on, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Rosie Huntington Whiteley.

The only downside is that it is extremely hard to find these shoes in stock. They constantly sell out everywhere from Net-a-Porter.com to Shopbop.com to Mytheresa.com. But if you move fast, you might be able to catch your size before summer officially kicks off.

Emily Ratajkowski

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Shop It: Castañer Carina in Ivory, $130; shopbop.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Image zoom MB Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Shop It: Castañer Carina in Black, $120; shopbop.com.

Pippa Middleton

Image zoom SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Shop It: Castañer Carina in Black, $120; shopbop.com.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Image zoom Mike/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Shop It: Castañer Carina in Crudo, $180; shopbop.com.

Anne Hathaway

Image zoom Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

Shop It: Castañer Carina in Arena, $140; shopbop.com.