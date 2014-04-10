The 17 Celebrities Who Are Kicking It In Stylish Sneakers

It seems as though there's no rest for the fashionably weary when it comes to sky-high heels. But alas, the shoe gods have looked down upon our tired soles and answered our prayers, delivering the most comfortable and stylish treads around -- chic sneaks. And we're not the only ones exercising the latest footwear fad. A-listers are, too -- the very same ones who wouldn't have been caught in anything other than stilettos.

The trend's origin can be traced back to Isabel Marant's wedged sneaker, a shoe that exploded in popularity several seasons ago for blending comfort, style and sport. It may be because of this season's sporty trend, but these days, stars are foregoing height altogether, opting for traditional kicks to take them swiftly from point A to point B. Make note that the gym isn't a part of that equation. They're pairing their rubber soles with anything but workout gear, from tough leather pants to ladylike pencil skirts.

No more teetering on needle-thin heels or hobbling home after a night of arching pain. Ahead are days of mobility and all-around comfort—yes! Look to celebrity sneakerheads, including Olivia Palermo, Miranda Kerr, and Sarah Jessica Parker, for practical shoe style inspiration.

 

Gigi Hadid

The model flaunted a blue-and-white look while heading to A-list restaurant Nobu in Tribeca. Gigi stood out in white cropped pants featuring a sports-inspired navy blue stripe on the sides, which she paired with white kicks and a sheer navy blue top.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively rocked the sneaker trend in an eye-catching pair of leopard-print and burgandy Christian Louboutin trainers.

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel flaunted hot pink sneaks from her new shoe collaboration with Reebok ($65; reebok.com), toughening up the girly hue with leather pants and a Koral chambray shirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The trendsetter took a break from her usual Manolos with olive green lace-ups that she styled with a fierce leopard print coat.

Gigi Hadid

In between shoots in Manhattan, Hadid rocked an all-black look that was punctuated by her show-stealing Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection kicks.

Olivia Palermo

The street style savant pounded the pavement in Brooklyn, making her tan high-tops pop against her red AG jeans ($159; agjeans.com).

Rihanna

Rihanna almost upstaged the Chanel spring/summer 2014 show wearing head-to-toe Chanel Couture, from her purple tweed separates and fanny pack right down to her matching sneakers.

Sophia Bush

Bush embraced the sporty trend while out and about in Los Angeles, donning a bomber jacket and slip-on sneakers.

Whitney Port

Port let her bold leather-and-snake print Ash sneakers ($195; ashfootwearusa.com) stand out against her minimalist black-and-white ensemble.

Olivia Munn

Munn has her jet-setting style down pat, landing in LAX in red-accented black kicks that she styled with a simple white top and denim skinnies with a checked blazer casually draped over her shoulders.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway knows that a day of serious shopping calls for comfortable soles. She wore hers with leather pants and a cozy topper.

Alexa Chung

Chung elevated a pair of New Balance classics with a tailored suit and printed blouse at the Calvin Klein fall/winter 2014 show.

Emma Roberts

Roberts took the casual approach without sacrificing height, teaming cuffed polka dot print pants with pale wedged sneakers and a Loeffler Randall bucket bag.

Ciara

The expectant star looked radiant at a Safe Kids Worldwide event in a crisp white shirtdress, delivering a dose of color with bold red slip-ons.

Heidi Klum

Klum pieced together a too-cool off-duty look, styling her black-and-purple high-tops with slouchy jeans and a leather jacket.

Taylor Swift

Swift stepped out, showing off her patriotic pride with an American flag sweatshirt, short shorts, and pretty pink Keds.

Karolina Kurkova

The supermodel mixed things up, layering a cool moto jacket over a ladylike ensemble and injecting an athletic vibe with Adidas trainers.

Dree Hemingway

Hemingway dressed up a pair of white lace-ups, partnering it with leather bottoms, a worn-in half-tucked tee and sharp blazer at the Diesel Black Gold spring/summer 2014 show.

Cat Deeley

When she's not hosting the So You Think You Can Dance, Deeley dresses down in pristine white sneaks, pale skinnies, and a red plaid top.

Chanel Iman

Copy Iman and give a pair of crisp Nikes an edgy twist with white skinnies and a quilted moto jacket.

