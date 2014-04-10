The 17 Celebrities Who Are Kicking It In Stylish Sneakers

It seems as though there's no rest for the fashionably weary when it comes to sky-high heels. But alas, the shoe gods have looked down upon our tired soles and answered our prayers, delivering the most comfortable and stylish treads around -- chic sneaks. And we're not the only ones exercising the latest footwear fad. A-listers are, too -- the very same ones who wouldn't have been caught in anything other than stilettos.

More On This Trend: How To Wear It – The City Sneaker

The trend's origin can be traced back to Isabel Marant's wedged sneaker, a shoe that exploded in popularity several seasons ago for blending comfort, style and sport. It may be because of this season's sporty trend, but these days, stars are foregoing height altogether, opting for traditional kicks to take them swiftly from point A to point B. Make note that the gym isn't a part of that equation. They're pairing their rubber soles with anything but workout gear, from tough leather pants to ladylike pencil skirts.

WATCH: Get That Look: Model Off-Duty Hair

No more teetering on needle-thin heels or hobbling home after a night of arching pain. Ahead are days of mobility and all-around comfort—yes! Look to celebrity sneakerheads, including Olivia Palermo, Miranda Kerr, and Sarah Jessica Parker, for practical shoe style inspiration.