You Won't Believe Where We Found Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers

Sneaker trends come and go just as often as a New York City subway. But there are a few designs that have withstood the test of time. Just take a look at what your favorite celebs are wearing.

Kate Middleton has been a fan of Superga's Cotu sneakers for years. And decades before we spotted the Duchess of Cambridge wearing the timeless sneakers, Princess Diana was photographed wearing them, too. But that's not the only pair of sneakers that celebrities can't seem to get enough of. Below you'll find more classic sneakers that the stars are constantly wearing, and they're all available for purchase on Amazon.

1 of 5 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Cotu Canvas Sneakers

Superga $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Forum Lo Refined Originals

Adidas $105 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Old Skool Unisex Trainers

Vans $80 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Chuck Taylor All Star

Converse $40 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Classic Leather Sneaker

Reebok $61 SHOP NOW

