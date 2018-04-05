10 Celebrity-Approved Sneakers That Have Stood The Test of Time

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 05, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Fashion fanatics, we understand your obsession with those out-of-this-world chunky, "ugly" sneakers. Who can say no to anything that Louis Vuitton creates? But sometimes, a girl just needs something timeless to wear. You know, the classic kicks that will always look good no matter what's trending in the fashion world.

Here, we've gathered the most iconic sneakers that will never go out of style, so you'll never have to worry about being a fashion "don't" again.

VIDEO: How Much Does the Average Person Spend On Shoes?

1 of 10 Courtesy

Cotu Classic Sneaker

From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, this timeless shoe has been worn by some of the most stylish women for decades. And it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

Superga $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Ace Sneaker

Gucci's signature kicks have recently been released in a plethora of colors and embellishments—like stars and pearls. But these modern classics are guaranteed to be around for years to come.

Gucci $620 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Suede Classic

From Zac Efron to Kylie Jenner, just about every celeb is obsessed with these comfortable kicks. The suede finish gives them an elevated feel.

Puma $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Stan Smith

These skateboarding shoes have turned into a fashion icon. You could dress them up with your favorite spring dress—like Karlie Kloss—or keep things chill the way that Katie Holmes does.

Adidas $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Old Skool

The list of stars who have worn (and continue to wear) these classic Vans sneakers is unbelievable. Kristen Stewart has even whipped out a pair from the brand on the red carpet before.

Vans $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Classic

These timeless sneakers started out as basketball shoes in the '80s, but the fashion world (We see you, Gigi Hadid and Nina Dobrev) has turned them into a stylish must-have.

Reebok $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

574 Casual Sneakers

From Rihanna stepping out in cut-off shorts to Heidi Klum running errands with her kids, New Balance's sneakers will forever be a stylish shoe you can count on.

New Balance $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Champion Originals

They were good enough for Marilyn Monroe in the '50s, and they look just as cool on Ciara today.

Keds $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Classic Cortez

Kaia Gerber, Kate Mara, Bella Hadid ... you name it. Hollywood loves Nike's Classic Cortez sneakers, which were first launched in the '70s.

Nike $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Chuck Taylor All Star

Your grand parents were fans, and so is Millie Bobbi Brown, who recently wore them on the red carpet. So you know that this classic style will be around for even more generations to come.

Converse $55 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!