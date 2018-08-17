16 Celebrities Prove That These Party Heels Will Never Go Out of Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We notice when celebrities start carrying the same handbag or wearing the same earrings. Usually, it's a trend that comes and goes pretty quickly. But one has become a modern classic: Tamara Mellon's Frontline heels.

You might remember Mellon as the co-founder and former Chief Creative Officer of Jimmy Choo. She knows a thing or two about creating great shoes (and by great, I mean out-of-this-world quality and impeccable design).

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Just about everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with her shoes, from Kendall Jenner (who wore them in 2015, almost a year before they officially launched to the public) to Katie Holmes. Even Meghan Markle can't deny the obsession. The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the Siren heel. It's a classic pump with a PVC detail that makes the heel look like it's just floating on your foot. Pretty cool, huh? Well, wait until you see the Frontline. It's got that same floating-illusion thing going on, but it's a triple-strap sandal, which is perfect for dressier events.

We've spotted more than 16 celebrities wearing Tamara Mellon's Frontline over the years, which comes in a reverse design, varying heel heights, and a flat option — all in multiple colors.

See how our favorite stars dress it up below. And head to Tamara Mellon's website to grab your own pair.

VIDEO: Tamara Mellon Reveals the Secrets to Her Success