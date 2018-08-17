16 Celebrities Prove That These Party Heels Will Never Go Out of Style

Alo Ceballos
Alexis Bennett
Aug 17, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We notice when celebrities start carrying the same handbag or wearing the same earrings. Usually, it's a trend that comes and goes pretty quickly. But one has become a modern classic: Tamara Mellon's Frontline heels.

You might remember Mellon as the co-founder and former Chief Creative Officer of Jimmy Choo. She knows a thing or two about creating great shoes (and by great, I mean out-of-this-world quality and impeccable design).

Just about everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with her shoes, from Kendall Jenner (who wore them in 2015, almost a year before they officially launched to the public) to Katie Holmes. Even Meghan Markle can't deny the obsession. The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the Siren heel. It's a classic pump with a PVC detail that makes the heel look like it's just floating on your foot. Pretty cool, huh? Well, wait until you see the Frontline. It's got that same floating-illusion thing going on, but it's a triple-strap sandal, which is perfect for dressier events.

We've spotted more than 16 celebrities wearing Tamara Mellon's Frontline over the years, which comes in a reverse design, varying heel heights, and a flat option — all in multiple colors.

See how our favorite stars dress it up below. And head to Tamara Mellon's website to grab your own pair.

VIDEO: Tamara Mellon Reveals the Secrets to Her Success

 

1 of 16 Alison Buck/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Debby Ryan

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

$395 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 John Parra/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Abigail Spencer

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Alo Ceballos/Getty Images

Solange

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Presley Ann/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Pacific Press/Getty Images

Tarah Rodgers

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Katie Lowes

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Tamara Mellon $395 SHOP NOW

