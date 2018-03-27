The Affordable Shoe Brand Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Be Wearing

John Sciulli/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 27, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

It doesn't matter if it's a trendy pair of earrings or the latest "it" bag. When celebrities come across an item that they love, it's hard to get them to stop wearing it. Lately, several stars have been gravitating towards the wallet-friendly shoes made by Nine West. The brand's heels are also super comfortable, so can you really blame them?

Emma Roberts recently stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of the brand's yellow sandals. The actress paired her mules with a cotton spring dress and denim jacket, but Nine West's shoes aren't just for casual days and running errands. Several celebrities have also proved that they're red carpet worthy, pairing them with gorgeous gowns. So you might as well grab a pair (or two) for all of those events you have coming up.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 6 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Culpo's sheer dress and denim jacket looked cool on their own, but the outfit wouldn't have been complete without the strappy design of the Accolia Open Toe Sandals.

Nine West $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Betty Gabriel

Actress Betty Gabriel made the red details in her dress pop with a pair of Daranita Open Toe Sandals.

Nine West $50 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell

Instead of choosing a boring pair of heels, Shay Mitchell reached for the delightfully surprising square silhouette on the Nine West 40th Anniversary Gabelle sandals.

$120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Louise Roe

Louise Roe also loves the Gabelle Sandals, which she wore to the 2018 Oscars.

Nine West $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Aly Michalka

The same popular heels were spotted on actress Aly Michalka—this time, in the silver hue.

Nine West $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 John Sciulli/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts picked the comfortable Churen sandals for her outing.

Nine West $109 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!