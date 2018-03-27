The Affordable Shoe Brand Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Be Wearing

It doesn't matter if it's a trendy pair of earrings or the latest "it" bag. When celebrities come across an item that they love, it's hard to get them to stop wearing it. Lately, several stars have been gravitating towards the wallet-friendly shoes made by Nine West. The brand's heels are also super comfortable, so can you really blame them?

Emma Roberts recently stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a pair of the brand's yellow sandals. The actress paired her mules with a cotton spring dress and denim jacket, but Nine West's shoes aren't just for casual days and running errands. Several celebrities have also proved that they're red carpet worthy, pairing them with gorgeous gowns. So you might as well grab a pair (or two) for all of those events you have coming up.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own