What Do Jessica Alba, Freida Pinto, and Michelle Pfeiffer All Have In Common?
I'll give you a hint: It has to do with their feet.
Jessica Alba, Freida Pinto, Michelle Pfeiffer, and other Hollywood elite have all been spotted wearing shoes by Mr. Paul Andrew, specifically shoes from his first collection as Women's Creative Director at Ferragamo. Elegante.
"Ferragamo has a rich history in cinema, celebrated by the archive of countless custom designs and momentous black and white photos of the international starlets who called Salvatore Shoemaker of the Stars," Andrew tells InStyle.com exclusively. "The Ferragamo woman I design for today is equally as worldly, equally as polished. The woman makes the shoes as much as the shoes compliment the woman, and the modern design aesthetic I bring to Ferragamo celebrates the modernity and success of the leading ladies who've stepped out in my first shoe collection for the house."
Here, all such leading ladies in Andrew's Ferragamo.
Karlie Kloss
In Flower Heel Pump.
Jessica Alba
Tatiana Maslany
Kirsten Dunst
Freida Pinto
In High Heel Sandal.
Evan Rachel Wood
Brie Larson
Sophia Bush
Nina Dobrev
In Suede Bootie.