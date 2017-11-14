What Do Jessica Alba, Freida Pinto, and Michelle Pfeiffer All Have In Common?

By Ruthie Friedlander Updated Nov 14, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Credit: Jun Sato/Getty

I'll give you a hint: It has to do with their feet.

Jessica Alba, Freida Pinto, Michelle Pfeiffer, and other Hollywood elite have all been spotted wearing shoes by Mr. Paul Andrew, specifically shoes from his first collection as Women's Creative Director at Ferragamo. Elegante.

"Ferragamo has a rich history in cinema, celebrated by the archive of countless custom designs and momentous black and white photos of the international starlets who called Salvatore Shoemaker of the Stars," Andrew tells InStyle.com exclusively. "The Ferragamo woman I design for today is equally as worldly, equally as polished. The woman makes the shoes as much as the shoes compliment the woman, and the modern design aesthetic I bring to Ferragamo celebrates the modernity and success of the leading ladies who've stepped out in my first shoe collection for the house."

Here, all such leading ladies in Andrew's Ferragamo.

1 of 14

Karlie Kloss

Credit: MCvitanovic / Splash News

In Flower Heel Pump.

2 of 14

Jessica Alba

Credit: NBC/Getty Images

In Flower Heel Platform Sandal.

3 of 14

Tatiana Maslany

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

In Black and Gold Platform Sandal.

4 of 14

Kirsten Dunst

Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In Pointy Toe Flower Heel Pump Shoes.

5 of 14

Freida Pinto

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

In High Heel Sandal.

6 of 14

Stella Maxwell

Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty

In Ferragamo Sandals.

7 of 14

Evan Rachel Wood

Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

In Patchwork Pump Shoes.

8 of 14

Brie Larson

Credit: Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In Flower Heel Sandal.

9 of 14

Sophia Bush

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

In Platform Sandal.

10 of 14

Nina Dobrev

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In Suede Bootie.

11 of 14

Michelle Peiffer

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

In Flower Heel Platform Sandal.

12 of 14

Suki Waterhouse

Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty

In Platform Sandal.

13 of 14

Rosario Dawson

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

In Black and Gold Platform Sandal.

14 of 14

Miranda Kerr

Credit: Jun Sato/Getty

In Patchwork Sandals.

By Ruthie Friedlander