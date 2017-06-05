All Your Fave Celebs Are Wearing These Shoes on the Red Carpet

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Kim Duong
Jun 05, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Celebs, they know what’s good. As influencers at the forefront of all the latest trends, you can count on them to be on top of the brands worth knowing. And what’s the latest celebrity-approved fashion brand, you ask? It’s none other than stunning footwear label Stella Luna.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

 

Specializing in sleek, modern designs and amped up classic silhouettes, Stella Luna is the go-to footwear brand for celebrity red carpet dressing. From Adriana Lima sizzling in a pair of red leather pumps to Karlie Kloss channeling cool girl vibes in sleek leather boots, see which stars stepped out in Stella Luna and how to shop the must-have styles.

 

1 of 7 Emma McIntyre/Getty

VICTORIA JUSTICE

In the Lira sandal.

$507 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

In the Indispensable pump.

$310 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Lea Michele

In the Stella ankle-strap sandal.

$394 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lucy Hale

In the Indispensable ankle-strap pump.

$332 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In the Zipper 50 bootie.

$591 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Ashley Graham 

In the Autumn/Winter 2016 Disco Ball Satine sandals.

$366 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Amanda Seyfried

In the Stella buckle ankle-strap sandals.

$394 SHOP NOW

