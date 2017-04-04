Celebrities are Obsessed with This New Shoe Brand

When our favorite street style stars (like Karlie Kloss and Emma Roberts) all start wearing the same shoe brand, we take notice. On their feet as of late? New Bulgarian label By Far, which launched in 2016 and quickly landed on everyone's feet. The line is equal parts classic and cool girl, with an effortless vibe that still looks (and feels!) super high-quality. Best part? Their shoes are made consciously thanks to the label’s use of dead-stock leather from Italian factories.

We're not the only ones obsessed though. Scroll down below to see how celebrities are wearing them.

