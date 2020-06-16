These Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Heels Are Maybe the Most Famous Shoes Ever, and They’re on Sale Right Now
It’s the Great Manolo Markdown of 2020.
Most of the secrets I keep don’t affect my professional life. But there is one shameful secret that constantly finds its way into casual conversations with co-workers: I’ve never, not once, seen a full episode of Sex and the City. [Insert audible gasp here]
As someone who grew up in Queens and got made fun of for dressing up to go to the local bodega, meeting up with friends after middle school for tall AriZona iced tea cans in white go-go boots and pink tie-dye skirts, this seems like an oversight. Sex and the City was made for someone like me, and yet I’ve never felt the need to watch it. (I did have a Gossip Girl-themed Sweet 16, though.) Regardless, when I saw my first pair of Manolo Blahnik heelsin person in the window of Bloomingdale’s on Lexington and 59th Street, I immediately thought of Carrie Bradshaw.
I don’t know much about Bradshaw, but I do know she loves a good pair of Manolos. Everyone knows that. Even my boyfriend knows that. Bradshaw’s footwear of choice is quite possibly the most famous footwear ever due to her unwavering devotion to the designer. Her relationship with Manolos was the most substantial, longest-lasting relationship on the show. And I will admit that even though I haven’t seen a full episode, I have definitely watched the infamous scene where she gets robbed specifically for her Blahniks.
Manolos aren’t just known for being Bradshaw’s favorite heels; they’re also known for being very expensive (those two facts tend to be synonymous). A pair of Manolos typically cost just under $1,000. Right now, though, they’re on sale at places like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman for less than $300, which is basically unheard of.
We can all thank the lack of parties and nights out for the great unprecedented Manolo Markdown of 2020, a holiday I just created. I may not know much about Carrie Bradshaw, but I do know that she would definitely celebrate. Plus, there’s truly never been a better time to break in a pair of heels. And the thought of someone buying Manolos just to wear in their kitchen definitely feels like a lost Sex and the City episode to me.
