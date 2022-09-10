The Comfy Sneaker Helen Mirren Wore at Cannes Just Got a Controversial Makeover

I'll be the first to admit this: Patterns scare me. The idea of wearing anything other than my single-toned, black, white, or beige staples is just too much for me to think about. So what I'm about to say is even more gasp-worthy: I'm obsessed with Cariuma's new leopard sneaker collection.

Whenever Cariuma unveils a new launch, we're the first to check it out. Past drops have sold out so quickly that there's really no time for hesitation, and its latest — and boldest — drop to date just hit the internet this week. And before you ask, yes, it's flying off the shelves.

The eco-friendly shoe brand has reimagined some of its best-selling sneaker silhouettes in its new leopard collection — including the Helen Mirren-worn Oca low-tops, the editor-favorite Salvas, the ultra-durable skate slip-ons, and the Oca high-tops — in a controversial leopard print that's not for the faint of heart. But believe me when I say that upon seeing these, I was propelled to add said sneakers to my collection. (Yes, they'll be the first printed piece I own, and no, I'm not mad about it.)

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma's sneakers are known for their eco-friendly design, from the organic cotton-canvas upper of the Oca to the responsibly sourced leather used to make the supple Salvas that require zero break-in time. With every style, an easy-on-the-earth exterior meets an easy-on-your-feet interior, which includes a removable cork insole that's oh-so-comfy and provides just the right amount of support for day-to-night wear. Plus, the brand's slip-resistant outsole keeps you safely on your feet, rain or shine.

TL;DR? Cariuma makes the best sneakers. The internet-famous sneaker brand has been making a name for itself since launching back in 2018. In its relatively short time in the footwear market — compared to veteran brands like Vans and Adidas — Cariuma has garnered major buzz among fashion editors and celebs alike. Even Helen Mirren wore its best-selling Oca low-tops while arriving at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

So if you're ready to fall-ify your wardrobe and step outside of your comfort zone, consider adding a leopard print sneaker to your collection. Shop Cariuma's below.

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Shop now: $110; cariuma.com

Shop now: $95; cariuma.com