I Own Dozens of Sneakers, but These Feather-Light Slip-Ons Are All I'm Wearing This Summer

At this point, it's safe to say that you, dear readers, know me just as well as my friends do. I've shared about my non-existent dating life! I've openly written about how I overcame my frustrations with my fine, thin hair — all thanks to a Jennifer Aniston-approved trick that's a total game changer. And maybe you know this, or maybe you don't yet, but I sweat — a lot. Hey, there's no such thing as TMI here.

Given the fact that I'm prone to excess perspiration, I'm always very careful about what I wear, especially during the summer months. I actively avoid reaching for anything that shows sweat marks, like silk tops or gray tees, and I won't be caught dead in shoes that technically aren't warm weather-friendly, like leather boots. Breathable, lightweight pieces take priority, and that's exactly why I've been living in one particular pair of slip-on sneakers from Cariuma. (In case you also didn't know, I'm a Cariuma stan.)

While I'd recommend any shoe from the brand's vast assortment (they all are amazing, just ask my mom!), I 100 percent suggest getting the brand's IBI Slip-Ons right now, because they're a light-as-feather sneaker that's perfect for anyone who gets sweaty feet (like me) in summer heat and humidity.

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

I know, I know: You're probably wondering what makes them different from other slip-ons you've tried. Unlike your typical cotton Vans or Converse, the IBI is designed with a knit upper that's made from a mix of bamboo and recycled plastics. Not only is this material feather-light and breathable — a major game changer for my sweaty feet — but it's also incredibly comfy, so much so that it provides a sock-like fit. Love! And before you ask, no, I don't wear socks with these. I'll get to that in a moment.

The IBI comes with a removable, cushioned insole made from sustainably harvested cork and mamona oil — the keyword here being removable, which means that if your sweaty feet tend to make the inside of your shoes smelly, fret not because this one can be replaced. I haven't needed to swap out the original insole just yet, but at the end of the summer, I'll likely get a few replacements to have on hand for next season.

The removable insole is one reason I feel comfortable enough to go sockless — and don't have to worry about my sweaty feet ruining my shoes for good — but the other reason I can nix socks altogether is because these slip-ons are machine washable. Stinky feet? I don't know them. I haven't needed to throw mine in the washer just yet, but I know by the end of the summer, I will.

As for how they rank in the comfort department? On a scale of one to 10, these are an easy 15. Translation: They're incredibly easy on my feet. In fact, I've worn them for eight-hour-long days, which were spent mostly on my feet, and didn't want to throw them off the second I got home. (Yes, I've had that reaction to shoes before.)

TL;DR: If you're prone to sweaty feet or simply want a pair of easy summer sneakers, the IBI Slip-Ons are for you. Shop them below and thank me later.

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com