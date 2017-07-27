The Flattering Shoe Detail That Will Never Go Out of Style

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 27, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Shoe trends come and go. (Remember those jelly sandals that everyone wore in the '90s? Embarrassing.) But there's one style that has withstood the test of time. And that's the cap-toe shoe. Usually you'll find the timeless detail creating a two-toned effect on ladylike pumps and adorable kitten heels. But designers aren't stopping there. They've been having a lot of fun with cap-toe heels, mixing textures and even exploring trendy silhouettes.

Chanel's cap-toe mid heels have been a staple for years. And most recently, the brand has given the classic beige and black shoes a modern makeover, decorating the front of tall sock boots and switching things up with luxury styles in bold, attention-grabbing colors.

There's no need to empty out your savings to score a pair of cap-toe shoes. There are several brands working the classic detail into their designs, too. We've rounded up the best options that are online right now.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

 

Keep scrolling to see the stylish cap-toe shoes.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jenkins Choked-up Pointed Toe Mule

The Fix $85 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

SATEEN HIGH HEEL BOOTS

Zara $100 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

JOLENE Toe Cap Block Heels

Topshop $68 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Haven Bootie

Kendall + Kylie $185 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Caribe Plexi Satin & PVC Pumps

Gianvito Rossi $795 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Slingback two-couloured shoes

Mango $30 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Dovi Dova Knit & Leather Ankle Boots

Christian Louboutin $1,095 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cap Toe Pump

Shoes of Prey $189 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Geri T-Strap Pump

Athena Alexander $64 (Originally $85) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Cap Toe Boot

Stella McCartney $995 SHOP NOW

