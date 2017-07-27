The Flattering Shoe Detail That Will Never Go Out of Style

Shoe trends come and go. (Remember those jelly sandals that everyone wore in the '90s? Embarrassing.) But there's one style that has withstood the test of time. And that's the cap-toe shoe. Usually you'll find the timeless detail creating a two-toned effect on ladylike pumps and adorable kitten heels. But designers aren't stopping there. They've been having a lot of fun with cap-toe heels, mixing textures and even exploring trendy silhouettes.

Chanel's cap-toe mid heels have been a staple for years. And most recently, the brand has given the classic beige and black shoes a modern makeover, decorating the front of tall sock boots and switching things up with luxury styles in bold, attention-grabbing colors.

There's no need to empty out your savings to score a pair of cap-toe shoes. There are several brands working the classic detail into their designs, too. We've rounded up the best options that are online right now.

Keep scrolling to see the stylish cap-toe shoes.