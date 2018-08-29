We Found Valentino Boots for 68% Off — Plus 11 Other Pairs On Sale for Labor Day

Laura Reilly
Aug 29, 2018 @ 11:45 am
As warm-blooded creatures, there are very few things that can tempt us away from the long, sunny days of summer. We can count them on one hand, in fact — there’s the promise of bundled-up après-ski scenes, thick cable knits draped over sofas, PSLs (if you’re into that kind of thing) and, of course, a return to our favorite footwear: boots.

We’re stocking up now for two reasons: 1. Our orders will be waiting for us by the time we’re back from our long weekend getaways, and, 2. There are a ton of amazing sales happening right now that are too good to pass up.

We’ve rounded up the best boots on sale for Labor Day weekend, so you can focus on your end-of-summer selfies and still look stylish this fall.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Kurt Geiger Mustard Leather Heeled Ankle Boots

Use code DAYOFF

$214 (Originally $267) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Valentino Garavani Love Stud Leather Boots

Use code SPOTIT

$560 (Originally $1,745) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Saint Laurent Loulou Leopard Ankle Boots

$500 (Originally $995) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Office Ashleigh White Leather Calf Boots

Use code DAYOFF

$136 (Originally $170) SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Perron Leather Ribbed Knit Boot

$89 (Originally $149) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Chloé Lauren Scallop Leather Ankle Boots

$280 (Originally $990) SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

3.1 Phillip Lim Kyoto Ankle Boots

$278 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Joie Women's Laleh Ruffle Leather Booties

$88 (Originally $368) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo Hanover 85 Suede Ankle Boots

Additional 30 percent off taken at checkout

$597 (Originally $995) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Chloé Susanna Leather Ankle Boots

Additional 30 percent off taken at checkout

$1309 (Originally $1870) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Spike Leather Ankle Boots

Additional 30 percent taken at checkout

$957 (Originally $1595) SHOP NOW

