This Fall's 3 Easiest Boot Trends

Image zoom Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

I don't know about you, but I have a love-hate relationship with trends. You know, the ones that look so darn cute on everyone, except for when you test them out and look in the mirror. But thankfully, this fall is going to be a little different. Well, that's at least the case in the boot department.

There's no need to be a genetically blessed runway model to test out this fall's biggest boot trends. As the lifespan of trends seems to get longer and longer each year, the shoes that are going to be everywhere next season are actually modern updates on classics — something we all can appreciate. The need-to-know styles include modernized combat boots, fresh takes on animal prints, and a 2019 version of those slouchy '80s boots.

Take the combat boot, for instance. It's getting a glam makeover with patent-leather finishes, shiny metal details, and crystal embellishments. You can go all out and invest in Prada's latest version, which has tiny coin purses belted around the ankles, or get Sam Edelman's blingy take.

Boot trends are also taking cues from the slouched silhouettes of the '80s. Instead of rigid leather designs that cling to thighs, look for relaxed, scrunch-able boots when you're shopping this fall.

Rounding out our list of the easiest boot trends to try is python print designs. You can blame the obsession with all things animal print for the major resurgence.

To give you a head start, we've gathered three of our favorites below. Oh, and two out of the three pairs are under $150.

Slouchy Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Charles by Charles David Nexus Boot, $149.

Python Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Treasure & Bond Fern Bootie, $80.

Combat Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: AGL Combat Boot, $347.