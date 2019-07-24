Nordstrom's Top-Rated Ankle Boots Are on Sale for $70 Today

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Swimsuits, sundresses, and sandals are in heavy rotation right now. But if you’re a smart shopper, you’re already thinking about building your fall wardrobe. And we are all going to need a cozy, comfortable pair of boots that are cute enough to wear everyday, like the Blondo Vegas II Waterproof Booties.

At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the top-rated shoes are 60 percent off. They're with waterproof, have a slip-proof, rubberized sole; and — most importantly — a design that’s not too shabby.

“I work in the restaurant industry, meaning I need a shoe that is durable, non-slip, waterproof and at the same time stylish,” one reviewer writes. “This one does it all. It’s my go-to shoe.”

Shop It: $70 (originally $150); nordstrom.com.

The more than 600 shoppers who are singing its praises in the review section more than likely had to pay $150 for the boots (that’s how much they normally cost). But aren’t you the lucky one? The Blondo boots are only $70 today for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's special daily deal.

Each day from July 22 - July 29, Nordstrom is releasing a new daily deal. You’ll have to look in-store and online to catch the best discounts. The lineup includes a ton of amazing items, from leggings to designer sunglasses to cult-favorite beauty products.