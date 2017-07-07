Block Heel Sandals That You Can Actually Stand in All Day

Alexis Bennett
Jul 07, 2017

If you're in need of pretty shoes that won't hurt your feet, block heel sandals are definitely the way to go. Unlike skinny stiletto's, the chunky heels won't throw you off balance, and they are gentler on aching heels.

And just because the shoes come with a much more comfortable fit, doesn't mean they cut back on sacrifice style. Block heel sandals come in chic silhouettes that are just as fancy traditional high heels. You can find lace-up designs that wrap around the ankle and even embellished options with feathers, ruffles, and bows.

So there's no need to lug flats around in your purse. You can run errands, tackle meetings, and do some sightseeing in a beautiful pair of block heels sandals.

We've gathered some of the prettiest options around to help you find a knockout pair.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Jenina Block Heel Sandal

Sole Society $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sherron Sandal

Jessica Simpson Collection $79 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Karla Block Heel Ankle Wrap Sandal

BP $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Vinta Sandal

Vince Camuto $120 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

watson genuine calf hair block heel sandal

Kate Spade $268 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cecillya Block Heel Sandal

Schutz $180 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bow-embellished satin sandals

Miu Miu $295 (Originally $590) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Color-Block Leather Sandals

Marni $366 (Originally $1,060) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Aurora glittered patent-leather mules

Marc Jacobs $118 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Dawson Stud Heel Dress Sandal

The Fix $99 SHOP NOW

