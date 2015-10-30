Shop 10 of the Sexiest Black Lace-Up Heels for Fall

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Oct 30, 2015 @ 11:45 am

Neutral gladiators may have dominated spring's shoe trends, but we're putting our bets on the black lace-up heel to reign supreme this season. The sexy offering resembles a dancer's pump as it wraps around the foot and ankle—making an alluring case for holiday party season—and dresses up any ensemble (yes, even outfits as casual as a white tee and jeans). Aside from laces, other details abound, like laser-cut leather at Zara and metal eyelets at Saint Laurent. Ahead, 10 black lace-up heels we’re obsessed with for fall.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Gianvito Rossi 

$850; net-a-porter.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Zara 

$119; zara.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Aldo 

$80; aldoshoes.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Saint Laurent 

$895; net-a-porter.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Steve Madden 

$110; stevemadden.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Aquazzura

$725; neimanmarcus.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik 

$825; saksfifthavenue.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop 

$75; nordstrom.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

The Mode Collective 

$260; revolveclothing.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop 

$85; topshop.com

