Shop 10 of the Sexiest Black Lace-Up Heels for Fall

Neutral gladiators may have dominated spring's shoe trends, but we're putting our bets on the black lace-up heel to reign supreme this season. The sexy offering resembles a dancer's pump as it wraps around the foot and ankle—making an alluring case for holiday party season—and dresses up any ensemble (yes, even outfits as casual as a white tee and jeans). Aside from laces, other details abound, like laser-cut leather at Zara and metal eyelets at Saint Laurent. Ahead, 10 black lace-up heels we’re obsessed with for fall.

