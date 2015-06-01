Black and Gray Shoes

InStyle.com
Jun 01, 2015 @ 2:20 pm
Olivia Wilde, Loeffler Randall, Black and Gray Shoes, The Look, trends
pinterest
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde in Loeffler Randall
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Emma Roberts, Miu Miu, Black and Gray Shoes, The Look, trends
pinterest
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts in Miu Miu
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Michelle Trachtenberg, Black and Gray Shoes, The Look, trends
pinterest
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Maria Sharapova, Black and Gray Shoes, The Look, trends
pinterest
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde in Loeffler Randall
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts in Miu Miu
3 of 4 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg
Advertisement
4 of 4 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!