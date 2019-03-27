These Comfy, Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sandals Have Nearly 7,000 ♥s on Zappos

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Before Birkenstocks became cool again, we scoffed at the granola-eating Berkeley types who wore the orthopedic sandals with MC Hammer pants to their co-op grocery stores. But, now that we’ve had the chance to walk a mile in their divisive shoes, we can admit we were totally, completely wrong — these things are undoubtedly great.

In 2019, the debate over whether the comfortable sandals are “cool” or not has come to an end, with an extremely apparent winner. Countless celebrities, from Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow to Naomi Watts and Julianne Moore, keep these comfy shoes near to their hearts and even nearer to the soles of their feet.

It’s not just celebs who love these now-iconic slides. Customers have given the Birkenstock Mayari — the brand’s most recognizable style — nearly 7,000 ♥s on Zappos. And that’s just a single style. Some of Birkenstock’s other best-selling models have received thousands of additional ♥s (the site’s version of a “like” or “upvote”), including the Arizona Soft Footbed with over 5,200 ♥s, and the Gizeh Birko-Flor with over 4,300 ♥s.

The famously comfortable Birkenstocks have nearly as many five-star reviews, too. “These are my absolute favorite pair of sandals,” writes one reviewer. “I wore them almost every day for two months travelling all over Europe! The sole really conforms to the shape of your foot, and they feel very supportive.”

“These are the best sandals made,” writes another. “I will never wear any other sandal every day. I've worn this style in August in Disney World, St. Augustine, Grand Canyon, Zion, Bryce, Las Vegas, and I can walk forever.”

These comfortable sandals have stood the test of time and faced fashion gatekeepers, and it’s clear that they’re not going anywhere. With spring finally here and open-toe shoes a reality once again, we’ll be purchasing several pairs at just $100 each.

Shop the celeb-loved, comfy sandals at Zappos.com.

Image zoom Zappos

To buy: $100; zappos.com