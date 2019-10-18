The Best Affordable Boots, According to Celebs

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Fall and winter dressing is so much more luxurious than spring and summer dressing. Think about it: thick sherpa jackets and super-soft cashmere totally outdo an old tank top and denim shorts. But just because dressing for the colder months is fancier doesn't mean you have to go into debt when buying new, standout pieces.

Take, for example, the over-the-knee boots that so many stars are wearing right now. You may be surprised to hear that they're from a mall brand — Steve Madden, the O.G. of affordable shoes. Every fall and winter, we see celebs wearing the brand's shoes nonstop.

This year has been all about suede over-the-knee Steve Madden boots, and two styles are dominating: the Dominique and the Essence.

The Dominique is a pointed-toe design with a sharp stiletto and a snug fit around the thighs. It'll make any pair of jeans look instantly glam. Stars are pairing them with thigh-bearing mini dresses.

Ashley Graham wore her pair to a birthday party with a denim dress and earned extra points with a glossy red lip. Bebe Rexha took the same style to New York Fashion Week, pairing it with a strapless black dress.

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Shop Now: Steve Madden Dominique boots, $129; macys.com.

Meanwhile, Julianne Hough went for the Steve Madden Essence boots. If you're looking for a bit more slouch, this is the pair to buy. This boot also has a chunky heel, which is easier to walk in.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Shop Now: Steve Madden Essence boots, $130; amazon.com.