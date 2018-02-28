The It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Lashauna Williams (market) and Ruthie Friedlander (writer)
Feb 28, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

Spring is approaching fast which means it's time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. Store your shearling lined boots and dad sneakers and invest in a pair that fit a trend straight from the Spring 2018 runways.

VIDEO: How Iris Apfel Became a Black Belt Shopper

Whether you're a logo-maniac or going plan on going full feminine in a head to toe pastel, there is a style for everyone's personal style on this list. Shop the it-shoe trends everyone will be wearing, now. 

 

 

Trend: Logo Mania

The Logo Sandals by Saint Laurent make the loudest possible statement. And in red, you certainly won't go unseen.

$995
Trend: Kitten Heels

These kitten heels by Proenza Schouler are a great buy for anyone who runs around during the day. The heel height is wearable and chic and the white strap keeps the shoe on, even when you're running from meeting to meeting. 

$595
Trend: PVC

You don't need to go FULL transparent to embrace the PVC trend. The PVC Heel by Tony Bianco has a transparent heel that gives nod to the trend without causing you to need a pedicure every week.

$150
Trend: Pastels

Embrace the pastel trend with these ultra feminine (and super comfortable) lavender slingbacks by Creatures of Comfort.

$395
Trend: Mules

These updated mules by Via Spiga may very well be the perfect spring shoe. They're white (bonus points!) and cover enough of your foot for the below 70 degree days.
$295
Trend: The Spring Ankle Boot

Pairing a bold ankle boot in a great color with a dress is a great spring look.

$100
Trend: Daytime Embellishment

Embellishment need not be solely reserved for eveningwear. These slip-ons by Sol Sana prove that crystals and pearls are totally daytime acceptable. 

$113
Trend: Fringe

The fringe heel on these Pour La Victoire block heels was made for a Boomerang. 

$245
Trend: Sporty Slides

Find a pair of sporty slides that you can totally wear to work, like this rainbow printed version.
$195

