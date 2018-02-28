The It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Spring is approaching fast which means it's time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. Store your shearling lined boots and dad sneakers and invest in a pair that fit a trend straight from the Spring 2018 runways.

VIDEO: How Iris Apfel Became a Black Belt Shopper

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you're a logo-maniac or going plan on going full feminine in a head to toe pastel, there is a style for everyone's personal style on this list. Shop the it-shoe trends everyone will be wearing, now.