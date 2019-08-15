The Best Snakeskin Boots Under $110

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

In case you haven't noticed, we're excited for fall. Don't get me wrong, we're still enjoying the last few days of summer, but those cozy cardigans and boots are calling our names right about now, especially snakeskin boots.

Before we know it, influencers and editors will be picking up exactly where we left off last winter, wearing coveted python print boots from designers like Paris Texas, (old) Celine, and Chloé. Of course, you'll have to be ready to pull your credit card out for some of those pricey designer styles. But if you're looking to save, there are a few affordable options flowing into stores right now. We've gathered the best affordable snakeskin boots below. They can be treated as a neutral and look great with everything, so it's totally fine to have more than one pair in your closet. At least, that's what we're telling ourselves.

Ankle Snakeskin Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Mango Leather Pointed Ankle Boots, $60; mango.com.

Knee High Snakeskin Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Simmi London Snake Ruched Knee-High Boots, $50; asos.com.

Over-the-Knee Snakeskin Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Steve Madden Dominique Snake Boots, $110; amazon.com.

Wide-Fit Snakeskin Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: ASOS Design Wide-Fit Adelaide Chelsea Boots, $72; asos.com.

Studded Snakeskin Boots

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop It: Treasure & Bond Farrah Studded Bootie, $100; nordstrom.com.