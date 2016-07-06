The Best Shoes to Wear to an Outdoor Wedding

There is nothing we love more than attending a summer wedding. Between the beautiful weather and breathtaking locations, what could be better? But dressing for an outdoor wedding is a whole other story. It takes planning. You need to pack sunscreen, for starters. And you can't just throw on any LBD without first considering the risk of possibly overheating (the solution: we suggest wispy summery dresses in light shades).

As for shoes, the worst thing is having your stiletto sink in the grass, ruining both your heel and a good time. The second worst thing? Aching arches. After factoring in every kind of outdoor scenario, whether the location is a field of grass or a mountainous terrain, we found the best (as in, the chicest and most comfortable) shoes for the occasion. We stayed away from needle-thin heels, and rounded up rose-printed platform wedges, glittery espadrilles, and festive block-heel sandals. Put your best foot forward and step into one of these 13 pairs of sandals for your next outdoor wedding.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Zara

Channel your inner Grecian goddess with these gold lace-up sandals. 

2 of 13 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

Play up the design on these floral-print brocade wedges by pairing them with a red dress. 

3 of 13 Courtesy

Banana Republic

Style these beaded sandals with a navy dress. 

4 of 13 Courtesy

Jean-Michel Cazabat

An espadrille wedge gets the fancy treatment with luxe glittery fabric. 

5 of 13 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

These glossy leather sandals are so versatile, you can wear them to a wedding and the office. 

6 of 13 Courtesy

Forever 21

An all-black wedge never goes out of style. 

7 of 13 Courtesy

Cecelia New York

Polka dots are sweet and feminine. 

8 of 13 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman

A block heel gives you a little lift without a painful arch.

9 of 13 Courtesy

Mango

A metallic heel adds interest to an otherwise plain black pump. 

10 of 13 Courtesy

Nicholas Kirkwood

Pearl-embellished sandals will add some texture to your look. 

11 of 13 Courtesy

Nine West

A stacked block heel and ankle strap gives you the proper support. 

12 of 13 Courtesy

Steve Madden

A neutral suede sandal goes with everything. 

13 of 13 Courtesy

Barneys New York

Slip on these easy, yet chic all-black slides.

