The Best Shoes to Wear to an Outdoor Wedding

There is nothing we love more than attending a summer wedding. Between the beautiful weather and breathtaking locations, what could be better? But dressing for an outdoor wedding is a whole other story. It takes planning. You need to pack sunscreen, for starters. And you can't just throw on any LBD without first considering the risk of possibly overheating (the solution: we suggest wispy summery dresses in light shades).

As for shoes, the worst thing is having your stiletto sink in the grass, ruining both your heel and a good time. The second worst thing? Aching arches. After factoring in every kind of outdoor scenario, whether the location is a field of grass or a mountainous terrain, we found the best (as in, the chicest and most comfortable) shoes for the occasion. We stayed away from needle-thin heels, and rounded up rose-printed platform wedges, glittery espadrilles, and festive block-heel sandals. Put your best foot forward and step into one of these 13 pairs of sandals for your next outdoor wedding.