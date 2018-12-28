This Comfortable Shoe Has Been Waitlisted Over 36,000 Times — And It's Finally Back In Stock

Image zoom M.Gemi

To say a shoe is popular doesn’t even come close to describing the demand that direct-to-consumer brand M.Gemi has seen for one of its most comfortable slip-on styles.

Since launching in 2015, the Felize shoe has consistently sold out after each drop. But in 2018 alone its waitlist reached over 36,000 people — the population of a small village — making it the brand’s most demanded shoe of the year. And we can see why.

This driving shoe is basically the perfect footwear for traveling. The suede, leather, and calf hair exteriors are designed for the ultimate ease of sliding in and out of each pair (at airport security, perhaps), while the arches and interior padding mold to your feet and make these actually enjoyable for wearing morning to night. Whether you’re driving, walking, or sprinting to catch a flight, the rubber pegs on the soles provide unimpeachable grip.

Expertly hand-sewn in Tuscany, these slip-ons are more than just practical, they’re a legitimate luxury product. The 616 reviewers who gave these an average of 4.94 stars would probably agree with that assessment.

The style is now back in stock, and it’s currently available in 19 different color and material combinations, so if you want to try out one of the year’s most demanded items, there’s no need to wait.

Shop our favorite styles below before they sell out again, and see the full range of options here.

