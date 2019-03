Image zoom M.Gemi

Sometimes when you know, you know. That’s how we imagine every buyer of M.Gemi’s first run of its Cerchio sneaker must have felt when they first laid eyes on it. How else could you explain that the new style sold out of five colors within a week of launching? In fact, we have a hunch that the 16,000 people who signed up to shop the out-of-stock shoe had that same “need, now” feeling upon eagerly adding their names to a growing waitlist.

Aside from the fact that M.Gemi has nailed the formula for creating excellent-quality, viral shoes, we can see why this model has caused such a stir. The highly demanded shoe isn’t just any old footwear, it’s a luxury sneaker, made with the utmost attention to detail and care. The Cerchio is made in Tuscany, where production is led by a father-son led workshop, and every piece of nubuck and leather is cut by hand.

The shoe itself was inspired by a woven bag found in Florence, so it’s only fitting that the production should remain in Italy. But this shoe isn’t just pretty to look at, it’s a feat of comfort engineering according to over 100 reviewers. “The leather and craftsmanship are wonderful,” writes one buyer. “Very comfortable, there is nothing better than shoes made in Italy. (My feet always know the difference.) Thank you for the best shoes I have purchased in sometime.”

The weaving and assembly of the materials is so time intensive — it takes over two weeks to complete each pair — that you’d assume the shoe was cost prohibitive. Surprisingly, it’s actually relatively affordable given its high standard of production. Each pair retails for $248, and is available in 17 colors. Today, though, we’re offering readers the chance to shop the impressive sneakers for $35 off.

The sale can only be accessed through our exclusive link, and the discount is taken in your basket. Shop the sneaker reviewers are calling the “perfect walking shoe” for just $213, now through April 5. But you’ll have to hurry, some colors and sizes are already selling out.

To buy: $213 (Originally $245); mgemi.com

