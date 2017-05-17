The 9 Wide-Width Flat Sandals You Need for Spring

Lashauna Williams
May 17, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

After a season filled with boots and parkas, it's nice to be able to kick back and let your toes out. For some of us, finding the proper fit in our shoes can be a bit of a challenge, as extended sizes can sometimes take you on an epic hunt. But fret no more.

Wider and extended sized sandals are no longer matronly, they're fashion pieces that can boost your outfits with ease. Flat sandals are now dressy enough to pair with an sleek LBD (like the stellar slides, above from Eloquii). Or they can be teamed up with a basic ribbed tank and ripped jeans (try the edgy studded flats, below, from Simply Be). If you need a little lift, some even boast a short heel (Franco Sarto). 

Here, we've rounded up the 9 best sandals that you'll adore—and that your feet will thank you for. From bold color to sleek metallics, slides to lace-ups, we've got you covered. Scroll down to see our favorites and find your own.

Long Tall Sally

Long Tall Sally available at longtallsally.com $48 SHOP NOW
Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto available at longtallsally.com $89 SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com $365 SHOP NOW
Simply Be

Simply Be available at simplybe.com $30 SHOP NOW
Eloquii

Eloquii available at eloquii.com $80 SHOP NOW
New Look

New Look available at asos.com for similar styles $31 SHOP NOW
Lost Ink

Lost Ink available at asos.com $40 SHOP NOW
ASOS

ASOS available at asos.com $34 SHOP NOW
Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $40 SHOP NOW

