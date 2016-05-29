6 Editor-Approved Sandals for Running Around N.Y.C.

There's nothing worse than a pair of gorgeous shoes that kill your feet by the end of a long day. And when you live in N.Y.C.—or any walking city for that matter—a craving for comfort can sometimes derail even the dreamiest shoe shopping strategy. The good news? Sleek heels that are actually wearable do exist, you just need to know where to look for them.

That's why we grilled six InStyle staffers, who always manage to look polished (and pain-free) straight out of the subway, to spread the shoe love and spill the deets on the high heels that never let them down. Minimalist ankle strap sandals with block heels were the clear winners for their unwavering durability when you're pounding the pavement and the undeniable chic factor that they bring to cropped trousers, sundresses, and practically everything else in your summer wardrobe. Two editors even name-dropped the same Loeffler Randall gladiator heel (above) as the one shoe they can't live without, uptown or downtown.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Scroll down to see why they loved it and all the other editor-approved faves.