The Best Running Shoes for Every Type of Runner

Experienced runners know how important it is to find the right running shoe. Depending on your running gait (aka how your feet hit the pavement), your desired level of cushioning, and your preferred distance, having the proper shoe is by far one of the most crucial parts of the sport.

We know you also care about how the shoe looks—after all, new gear is basically #fitspo. That's why we rounded up the best running shoes (that both enhance performance AND look great) for every type of runner. Whether you overpronate, need more cushioning, prefer a minimalist pair, or simply want a really chic designer sneak, we've got you covered.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Get that Body: Jessica Alba's Abs

Keep scrolling to shop our picks for the season.