7 Shoes Every Guy Needs By Fall

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 25, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're all enjoying the last few days of summer. But any good fashionista—or shall I say fashionisto—should always be prepared for what's to come. And in the words of Ned Stark, "Winter is coming." Well, fall's coming first. And it's our favorite season here in the fashion industry because cooler temperatures mean you'll get a chance to experiment with cooler outfits. Think lots of interesting layering, fun accessories, and a wide range of shoes to choose from.

Get ready to put those Gucci slides in storage and whip out the Chelsea boots. And shop the best men's shoes for the fall below.

VIDEO:  5 Cash Back Programs for Online Shopping

1 of 7 Courtesy

Polished Sneakers

You might not be wearing all-white outfits for much longer. But a crisp pair of sneakers will make an interesting contrast next to those dark chinos.

Veja $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Chelsea Boots

For those days when the sun isn't shining so bright, a weatherproof boot will keep toes warm and looking dapper.

R.M.Williams $495 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Derby Shoes

Nail all of those important meetings with a pair of expertly made shoes that will last for a lifetime.

Bottega Veneta $840 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Trendy Sneakers

It's OK to indulge every now and then in a pair of street style star worthy shoes.

Adidas by Raf Simons $390 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Brogues

Anchor your best looks with a stylish pair of lace-ups that prove you mean business

Brooks Brothers $998 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Iconic Sneakers

You should have at least one pair of classic kicks that will match with everything.

Converse $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Loafers

For a retro vibe that would make Frank Sinatra jealous, grab a great pair of loafers.

Salvatore Ferragamo $660 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!