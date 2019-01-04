Winter’s Biggest Shoe Trend Came Straight from Your Grandmother’s Closet

Image zoom Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

We don’t know about you, but we basically spent our entire December revisiting Grandma’s recipes. Actually, we were revisiting everyone’s grandmother’s recipes — because there’s something about the holidays that makes us crave the familiar comfort of matriarchs, but also green bean casseroles.

It’s only fitting, then, that we’d pivot immediately from the kitchen (gotta keep those resolutions, right?) to our closets with our grannies in mind. This time, though, we’re recreating her absolutely fire footwear looks, with the help of some key designer takes.

These stunning lace-up booties pay homage to the classic Victorian style boot — and before you accuse us of calling your grandmother old (seriously, she doesn’t look a day over 60!), keep in mind that this trend has ebbed and flowed through public style, basically since the invention of women’s heeled, lace-up boots. When your grandmother was carving out her own personal style circa the ‘50s or ‘60s, there’s a very good chance these were back in vogue.

In our own heydays, this style has seen the light of the mainstream once or twice as well. Back when eBay vintage selling was just taking off in 2006, we called them “granny boots”, and when 50 Shades of Grey captured national fascination in 2015, the exaggerated versions already popular amongst the kink community saw a spike of broader interest.

Jump cut to the FW19 shows, and everyone from heavyweights like Chloe and Saint Laurent, to indie brands like By Far and Maryam Nassir Zadeh were putting their spin on the classic style.

These new iterations are basically the perfect winter shoe. Not only are they a nod to your first ever style icon, and have a sophisticated silhouette that’s more interesting to look at than a chelsea boot, they’re also super comfortable since the laces perfectly cradle your foot shape.

Shop our favorite lace-up booties below — with tons of chic options on sale — and make your grandmother proud.

Image zoom Courtesy

By Far Kate Lace-Up Mix Booties

$470; intermix.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Reike Nen Black 70 Lace-Up Boots

$445; farfetch.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Chloe Rylee Croco Cutout Block-Heel Lace-Up Combat Boots

$1,490; neimanmarcus.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Calvin Klein Faith Pointy Toe Laced Bootie

$139 (Originally $199); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Marc Fisher LTD Bowie Lace-Up Boot

$125 (Originally $250); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Whistles Women's Celeste Kitten Heel Suede Boots

$449; bloomingdales.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Valentino Garavani Butterfly-Studded Lace-Up Boots

$650 (Originally $1,299); lastcall.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Brooks Brothers Lace-Up Leather Boots

$239 (Originally $398); brooksbrothers.com

Jaggar Fasten Lace Up Boots

Jaggar Fasten Lace Up Boots

$198; shopbop.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Alexandre Birman Leather Millen Lace Up Ankle Boots

To buy: $795; fwrd.com