8 Dazzling Holiday Heels for Wide Feet

Courtesy of Eloquii
Lashauna Williams
Dec 25, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

’Tis the season for office parties, holiday soirées, and family get-togethers. Hopefully you’ve already found the perfect outfit for each occasion, but now it’s time to complete the look and put your best (stylish) foot forward. Shopping for heels used to be a challenge for women who wear a size larger than a 10 or who have a wider foot, but designers have realized how important it is for fashion to be inclusive of all women. To get you started, we’ve scoured the net to pinpoint the best of the best in holiday-worthy footwear.

So get out your party agenda and scroll down to shop our selections. 

VIDEO:
 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Embellished Pumps by J.Reneé

Swap out your classic pumps for this bedazzled stunner.

$110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Golden Platforms by Stuart Weitzman

Go for sky-high sandals with a longer length. They create the perfect balance.

$485 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Lucite Heeled Booties by Jessica Simpson

Pair these with a minidress or glittered separate.

$70 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Statement Heels by Salvatore Ferragamo

A gold sandal is refreshed with a modern cutout heel.

$875 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

PVC Sandals by INC International Concepts

Clear PVC is having a huge moment. Try this pair with a Lucite heel as well for a futuristic look.

$90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Velvet Booties by Bella Vita

Opt for a warmer (yet stylish) selection with these babies.

$90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Double Straps by Naturalizer

You can't go wrong with this style! This version comes in four shades.

$90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Bedazzled Pumps by Anna Sui x INC International Concepts

Little black (jeweled) pumps work well with leather separates.

$100 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!