Shop Chic and Comfy Shoes for Festival Season Under $100

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
May 26, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Festival season is already in full swing and when you are dancing in those green fields, the last thing you want to worry about is ruining your shoes. Music festival dress code varies from a stylish pair of sandals to a pair of cool combat boots, but most importantly comfort is key. We found the chicest shoes to wear to a festival (that happen to be all under $100) so you can enjoy the music and not have to worry about trashing your shoes.

1 of 20 Courtesy

ankle wrap sandal

Halogen $80 SHOP NOW
2 of 20 Courtesy

Nike Classic Cortez leather sneaker

Nike $88 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Willie Cowboy Boot

Dingo $90 SHOP NOW
4 of 20 Courtesy

All Star High-Top Sneakers in Denim Daisy

Converse $75 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 Courtesy

Jo Sandals

Tkees $72 (originally $95) SHOP NOW
6 of 20 Courtesy

Jazzy leather slingback espadrilles

Sam Edelman $60 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
7 of 20 Courtesy

Canvas Platform Tennis Sneaker

Soludos $89 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 Courtesy

combs canvas combat boot

Doc Marten $90 SHOP NOW
9 of 20 Courtesy

Campina canvas wedge espadrilles

Castaner $98 SHOP NOW
10 of 20 Courtesy

Breakpoint leather sneakers

Converse $77 SHOP NOW
11 of 20 Courtesy

torrence flat sandals

Free People $68 SHOP NOW
12 of 20 Courtesy

Lace Up Ballet Espadrille

Banana Republic $98 SHOP NOW
13 of 20 Courtesy

Zalen Sneakers

Dolce Vita $100 SHOP NOW
14 of 20 Courtesy

Arizona Birkibuc 

Birkenstock $100 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 Courtesy

Leather Slides

Zara $60 SHOP NOW
16 of 20 Courtesy

Suede lace-up espadrilles

Gap $29 SHOP NOW
17 of 20 Courtesy

Old Skool 

Vans $60 SHOP NOW
18 of 20 Courtesy

Suede Boots

H&M $60 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
19 of 20 Courtesy

Jody Sandals

Splendid $88 SHOP NOW
20 of 20 Courtesy

Teva Original Universal Sandal

Teva $50 SHOP NOW

