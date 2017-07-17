The 10 Best Fall Shoe Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Dream sale alert: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early Access for Nordstrom Credit/Debit Cardholders has begun. Those of us without that special piece of plastic will have to wait until the official start of the sale on July 21, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start bookmarking the best pieces to #addtocart now.

Nordstrom was nice enough to give us a sneak peek at some of the highlights from this year’s sale, all of which are marked down between 33 and 40 percent, and will return to full price on August 7. We combed through the hundreds of products and selected 10 pairs of must-have fall shoes.