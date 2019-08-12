Summer Is Ending, But This Shoe Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It's practically the end of summer, but big new summer trends are still emerging. So shows the data from fashion search engine Lyst, which reports that searches for logo slides have increased 232 percent within the past week.

Many street-style stars were shot wearing the must-have logo slides on their feet during Copenhagen Fashion Week, hence the uptick in shopper interest. Editors and influencers paired the laid-back shoe with everything from oversize suits to romantic dresses, proving the logo-slide movement is much more than a poolside trend.

Givenchy and Fendi's take on the look topped Lyst's search inquiries. One's a flat, rubbery style, while the other has Birkenstock-inspired vibes.

Those aren't the only name-brand sandals having a moment. It's almost impossible for me to log into Instagram without seeing an influencer wearing the double-C clear logo sandals by Chanel. Same goes for Teva-shaped sandals like the ones by Prada. If you're looking for a way to make your outfits feel very 2019, the logo slide is definitely the way to go.

Givenchy 3D Logo Slides

Shop It: $220; ssense.com.

Fendi Pearland Logo Slides

Shop It: $690; nordstrom.com.

Prada Logo-Embossed Sandals

Shop It: $590; net-a-porter.com.