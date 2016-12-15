18 Biker Boots to Channel Your Inner Badass

Kim Duong (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Dec 15, 2016 @ 11:15 am

So you've got your leather jacket, aka your go-to piece for instant edge to any outfit. Great! Well done! Now what about the rest of your look? What happens when it's too cold outside for a leather jacket? Are you forced to pull on a puffer instead and drop the cool-girl look like it was all just a thinly veiled facade? Or do you have another attitude-radiating piece to throw on? Well, might we suggest the biker boot.

Consider it the leather jacket equivalent—just for your feet. Biker boots are edgy, sturdy, and serve as a reminder to either you or those around you that you're tough as bones. From lady-like pearl detailing to tough metal hardware, shop 18 of our favorite chic biker boots coming at you at every price point.

NIKOLAS KIRKWOOD

The classic biker boot gets a sophisticated spin in the form of a sleek buckle and polished pearl heel.

Nicholas Kirkwood available at net-a-porter.com $1,195 SHOP NOW
JIMMY CHOO

Go off-duty with worn-in texture.

Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com $995 SHOP NOW
BURBERRY PRORSUM

Upgrade your rain boot game in this pair inspired by the classic wellington style.

Burberry Prorsum available at matchesfashion.com $630 (originally $999) SHOP NOW
JIMMY CHOO

Shearling interiors and gleaming hardware for the winter punk-rocker.

Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com $1,350 SHOP NOW
GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND

Rethink common biker boot length and go for something knee-high. Bonus points if it comes looking lived-in.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand available at matchesfashion.com $970 SHOP NOW
ISABEL MARANT

Leather boots with a feminine edge.

Isabel Marant available at modaoperandi.com $407 (originally $925) SHOP NOW
GIVENCHY

Team up these heavily studded boots with a printed dress and minimalist jewelry.

Givenchy available at barneys.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
GIVENCHY

A polished option for the reserved biker chick.

Givenchy available at fwrd.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
COACH

Statement boots for toughing up a floral maxi dress.

Coach available at coach.com $259 (originally $525) SHOP NOW
RAG & BONE

Moto boots featuring a distressed finish for added edge.

Rag & Bone available at fwrd.com $595 SHOP NOW
New Look

Stay on-trend with these velvet lace-ups.

ASOS available at asos.com $46 SHOP NOW
ZARA

Double strapped boots with sharp hardware.

Zara available at zara.com $119 SHOP NOW
STEVE MADDEN

Black-on-black metal details that edge up any ensemble.

Steve Madden available at stevemadden.com $130 (originally $150) SHOP NOW
Mango

Your traditional combat boot, but with a septum piercing-inspired detail.

Mango available at mango.com $100 SHOP NOW
& OTHER STORIES

Shine on in these grundge boots inspired by the '90s.

& Other Stories available at stories.com $195 SHOP NOW
FRYE

A pull-on pair for easy dressing.

Frye available at revolve.com $348 SHOP NOW
VALENTINO GARAVANI

Biker boots that get the Valentino Rockstud treatment.

Valentino Garavani available at valentino.com $1,495 SHOP NOW
ALL SAINTS

Moto boots rendered in high-shine leather.

All Saints available at allsaints.com $328 SHOP NOW

