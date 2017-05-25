Bella Hadid Is All Legs in Giuseppe Zanotti's Fall 2017 Campaign Photos

The images for Bella Hadid's Giuseppe Zanotti fall 2017 footwear campaign are here, but all we can see are the 20-year-old's mile-long legs!

The new photos, shot by Mario Sorrenti in New York City, highlight the GQ's Model of the Year exceptionally sleek physique and her famous gams. And the shoes? Those are definitely on fire too.

The sensual photos show Hadid in a diverse array of high-fashion shoes, from the "Dazzling Dena," a crystal-embellished over-the-knee velvet boot, to the "Picard," a sculptural gold wedge sandal with illusion heel. We're particularly entranced by the "Charleston," a decadent pink bootie covered in marabou feathers.

From the men's collection, three new styles are modeled by Miles McMillan. These include the "Jean-Pierre," a streamlined leather loafer with silk tassels; the "Claude," a tan suede boot with a contrasting black inset and sole, and the "Hayden," a modern suede sneaker with gold hardware.

"My fall 2017 collection is a celebration of individual style—something that is independent of time and place and trends," designer Giuseppe Zanotti said in a statement. "The campaign reflects the strong, sensual point of view I put into every shoe. It's modern yet full of emotion and soul."

We'll take all of them, please. See the campaign images below.