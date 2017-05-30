ATM Just Launched the Sneaker Line of Our Dreams

Kim Duong
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

From the makers of the Jenner-approved perfect basic tee comes a dashing new line of go-to sneakers for more of that minimalist model-off-duty feel. ATM by Anthony Thomas Melillo—aka master brand of non-basic basics—just released their debut line of sneakers that are as chic and versatile as they are comfy—and, to be honest, we really can’t get enough of ‘em.

Tony Melillo shared with InStyle, “I could tell you six years ago I was never thinking I was going to make shoes or sneakers,” seeing as six years ago, back when ATM was just rising amongst the fashion set, Melillo kept his focus on perfecting the brand’s signature second-skin T-shirt—you can definitely check that off ATM’s to-do list. Now what you’ll find on atmcollection.com is a lush inventory of bodysuits, fitted dresses, and office-friendly joggers. Needless to say, ATM’s move into footwear was a natural, gradual one. A no-brainer, if you will.

ATM starts us off with a capsule of sneakers—a sartorial taster before the brand moves into other shoe styles. Melillo explains, “I thought the most natural sort of thing for the first time user of an ATM footwear would be a good sneaker. Just because it feels like the most authentic thing to wear with what I make for the rest of the body,” aka minimalist pieces embodying ATM’s signature ‘relaxed elegance’ aesthetic.

The new ATM footwear collection features two styles of sneakers: a lace-up and a slip-on both available in metallic leather, plush suede, and dark denim for true off-duty vibes. You can shop the collection below, on atmcollection.com, or in ATM retail locations on Bleecker Street and in East Hampton.

GOLD LEATHER LACE-UP

MILLENNIAL PINK SUEDE

black suede

DENIM LACE-UP

PYTHON-TEXTURED SLIP-ON

blue suede

METALLIC SLIP-ON

denim slip-on

LIGHT DENIM SLIP-ON

