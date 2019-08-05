This Shoe Is So Popular, Angelina Jolie and Kourtney Kardashian Wore It on the Same Exact Day

Image zoom Juliano/X17online.com

If you're someone who approaches trends with caution, you'll be relieved to know that the latest viral item taking over Hollywood (and my Instagram feed) isn't totally in-your-face. It's a classy leather sandal by Gabriela Hearst that multiple stars are working into their summery outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out twice while in Italy wearing the must-have shoe. Even Angelina Jolie, who is known for wearing only timeless pieces, can't seem to resist the Gabriela Hearst Franzine croc sandals.

If you aren't familiar with the brand, it's time to add it to your fashion vocabulary. The label is responsible for some of the biggest accessory moments of the past few years — like the globe-shaped purse carried by Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, and Kate Bosworth. It's only a matter of time before the Gabriela Hearst slides sell out just like the popular bag.

Shop It: Gabriela Hearst Franzine sandals, $525; net-a-porter.com.

Jolie loves the popular shoes so much, the actress has been captured at least nine times wearing the fancy slides with the majority of her summer outfits. When Angelina finds an item she loves — just like her Everlane trench coat — she is loyal.