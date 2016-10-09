The $40 Sneaker That Allison Williams Can't Stop Wearing

Fact: Allison Williams loves her Keds. She loves them so much that she pulled strings and got some for her onscreen character Marnie to wear on the final season of Girls. She even got her 86-year-old grandmother hooked on them and all of her friends ("There's a big fashion trend happening in Connecticut in the octogenarian set," Williams laughs). Two years ago, Keds first approached her to front its centennial campaign, and the decision was very clearly a no-brainer. Cut to present day, and the celebrity-brand relationship is still going strong.

"Keds has always been in my life, and I'm really picky about the brands I'm aligned with. I don’t have to pretend to adjust my morals to fit the ones that I talk about," Williams tells us at her most recent shoot with the brand (see above). "Keds and I agree on so many levels. Their slogan, "Ladies first," is something I care strongly about—it's about putting girls and women first and making sure that we can be feminine and stylish without feeling like we’re sacrificing the ability to be taken seriously."

Williams arrives on set outfitted in a casual heather gray Outdoor Voices sweatsuit, complete with a pair of camo Keds "Chillax Ripstop" slip-ons—a style that, she says, is great for travel. To prove it, she slips one off and demos how easily collapsible it is. "Look, they take up zero space," she points out. And then a beat later. "And sorry to expose my toes to you in an interview."

She owns about 30 pairs of Keds, and she wears them all. But her all-time favorite? That would be the all-white Champions ($40; keds.com). "They're really versatile," she says. "I wear those constantly, and I get them dirty all the time. I find that I go through the most pairs of those. I keep them in the front hall and slip them on whenever I walk [pup] Moxie; they're my go-to walking shoe."

You can also buy the Keds Champions sneaker at zappos.com, macys.com, and kohls.com.

VIDEO: See Allison Williams's Keds Campaign