Celebs Love These $95 Sneakers — and Right Now 100% of the Proceeds Are Helping the Amazon Rainforest

Image zoom Courtesy

Ever since the news of Brazil's Amazon rainforest fires surfaced on our social media feeds, we've been constantly thinking of ways to get involved. Well, eco-friendly sneaker label Allbirds and boxed water brand Just came up with a clever (and stylish) idea.

The duo created two limited-edition sneakers and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Leonardo DiCaprio's Amazon Forest Fund, an effort that has already committed $5 million to help repair the damages caused by the fires.

RELATED: Here's What's Going on with the Fires in the Amazon Rainforest — and How You Can Help

"There is only one Mother Earth, and it's on us to protect her," Will Smith, Aladdin actor and co-founder of Just, explains in a press release. "The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source JUST sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home. Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it's important that we support those brands who give back more than they take."

RELATED: See Which Celebs Own Allbirds Tree Runner Sneakers Here

The Allbirds x Just sneakers comes in two styles, the Tree Runner ($95) and the Tree Topper ($115). The white shoes are designed with the classic silhouette that Allbirds is known for and are outlined in the signature bright blue color that's found on the Just Water packaging. And the good news doesn't stop there. In addition to having a positive impact on the Amazon rainforest, each shoe that's purchased will also come with a colorful 3-piece lace kit. So go ahead and treat yourself and do something good for the planet.