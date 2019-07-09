The Comfy Sneakers Every Celeb Loves Look Completely Different Now

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hilary Duff sports them. Obama is a fan. Sarah Jessica Parker wears the hell out of them. San Francisco-based brand Allbirds’ sneakers are an undeniable celebrity favorite. And today, they just got the facelift we’ve been hoping to see for ages.

The company’s classic hi-top style, the Tree Topper, was previously only available in solid tones with white, gray, or black soles. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, the beloved style is now also available in three graphic patterns: Houndstooth, Polka Dot, and Zig Zag.

While Cindy Crawford might be partial to the gray Wool Runners, we could easily see her rocking the Polka Dot Tree Toppers, which add just the right amount of pop to a comfortable athleisure look.

As with the solid-tone Tree Toppers, the patterned editions are available for purchase on the Allbirds site for just $115. Shop the newest additions to the celeb-loved sneaker brand’s family at Allbirds.com, before all the A-listers beat you to it.

