Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Sneakers for Coffee Runs and Soccer Games Just Got a Major Upgrade

AllBirds sneakers are the worst-kept secret among celebrities from Calabasas to Soho. The brand counts Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, Sarah Jessica Parker, and so, so many others among its A-list following, and it only has its impossibly comfortable wool sneakers to thank.

With summer coming to a close and soggy days looming nearer, it may be tempting to shelf your athletic shoes in favor of a pair of Chelsea boots or rubber wellies, but that would almost certainly come at the expense of comfort. Thankfully, AllBirds has devised the solution we’ve been dreaming of for years.

Just launched today, AllBirds’ Mizzle Collection features two waterproof sneaker styles for women, a high-top and low-top, each available in four fall-ready colors. The Mizzle shoes — a portmanteau of mist and drizzle — are the answer to our prayers. Finally, we can go on coffee runs and attend kids’ soccer games wearing our AllBirds (a la Jennifer Garner) without worrying about a disastrous splash of water.

The proprietary Puddle Guard material is not only water-repellant, it’s also breathable, meaning your feet won’t get sweaty. As with the rest of AllBirds’ lineup, the Mizzle collection is lined with merino wool insoles, and features a patented, carbon negative outsole made of Brazilian sugarcane.

The Mizzle low-tops and high-tops retail for $115 and $135, respectively, and are only available on AllBirds.com.

